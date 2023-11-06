Country music star Lee Brice will be bringing his “Me and My Guitar” tour to Wheeling.

Brice will be performing at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday February 17.

Presale tickets are on sale on November 9 at 10am with tickets going on sale to the public on November 10 at 10am.

Brice has taken nine radio singles to #1 – “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Meet and Greet packages are available here.