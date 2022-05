Charleston, W, Va. (WTRF) – Aiden Scott was a man on a mission for Central Catholic in the state final. He took home the gold in 800, 1600, and 3200 meter events.

Cooper Blair, Riley Watkins, Lorenzo Ferrera, and Braden McWreath both earned state titles in the Boys 4 by 100 and 4 by 200 events.

For the Knights girls: Lexi Scott, Ava Carroll, Sydney Doyle, and Mischa McGhee all earned a victory in the 4 by 100 event. All four of those ladies will be returning next season.

NBA Stats