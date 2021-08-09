Bat tests positive for rabies in Columbiana County

A bat from the southern part of Columbiana County recently tested positive for rabies.

This bat was found near Hammondsville and submitted for testing due to possible human contact.

Columbiana County says caution should always be used around any wild or unvaccinated animals and that it is possible for the transmission of rabies to occur from minor or unnoticed bites from bats.

Also, the county says it is very important for residents to make sure all dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccination, which is required by law. Vaccination helps prevent pet dogs and cats from coming into contact with rabid animals and transmitting the disease to people.

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal or a pet, wash all wounds and contact areas thoroughly

with soap and water. Next, contact your physician immediately for evaluation, even with minor injuries.

Finally, call the Columbiana County Health District to report the incident. If possible, try to keep the

animal confined, but don’t risk further injury if the animal is dangerous. If it is a domestic pet, record the

name and address of the animal’s owner to report to the Health District