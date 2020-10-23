Cleveland man charged with the murder of East Liverpool man in Georgia

Two men -- one from the Valley and another from Cleveland -- were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WKBN) – Investigators in Georgia arrested a Cleveland, Ohio man for the murders of two men — one from East Liverpool and one from Cleveland.

Kenny Pruitt, 36, is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the victims were identified 56-year-old John Timothy Thompson, of East Liverpool, and 36-year-old Deshaun Lamar Scott, of Cleveland.

The men were found with gunshot wounds in South Brooks County, Georgia just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Pruitt and three other men traveled to Quitman, Georgia from the Cleveland area on Sunday. One of the victims was traveling to the area to visit family members and the others accompanied him on the trip.

Pruitt is being held in the Brooks County Jail.

Agents and sheriff’s investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-7558.