Columbiana Co. Humane Society seizes more than 200 animals living in ‘filthy, extremely unhealthy conditions’

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – More than 200 dogs, cats and small animals were seized on Friday by the Columbiana County Humane Society.

According to the investigator, the animals were living in ‘filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions.’ All animals were immediately taken into care by the humane society.

They are currently undergoing veterinary exams and will be kept in quarantine until testing is finish.

With a sudden influx of new animals, the organization is in dire need of volunteers, monetary donations and animal care supplies.

For more information, please visit their website or call (234) 575-7177.

LATEST POSTS: