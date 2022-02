At about 10:33 a.m. Sunday morning deputies of The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Lisbon where they found a deceased body of a man inside.

According to WKBN, Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death is being determined by the Columbiana County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s identity had not been released.

