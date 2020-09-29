Deputies file Silver Alert request for missing woman last seen in Columbiana

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — An Upshur County woman has been reported as missing from Columbiana, Ohio, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department has requested a Silver Alert be filed.

According to the Silver Alert request Karen Gum, 70, was last seen traveling in a burgundy 2013 Toyota Rav 4 on Rt. 14 in Ohio and is described as being 5’7″ 120 pounds with gray hair.

She was wearing blue jeans, a light purple t-shirt, tennis shoes and glasses and was said to be travelling to Rt. 51 in Pennsylvania on her way to I-79 south, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

No photo of the woman is available at this time

Anyone with information on Gum’s whereabouts are asked to call Captain Mark Davis at 304-472-1185.