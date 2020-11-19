East Liverpool City Hospital officials say they are ‘disappointed’ in nurses calling a strike during pandemic

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WTRF) – Administrators at East Liverpool City Hospital took to social media Wednesday to air their opinion about a proposed nurses strike.

The nurses are threatening to go on strike Saturday, Nov. 21.

The union is concerned about nurse retention that leads to staff shortages and forced overtime. They want the hospital to pay more to attract and keep nurses.

Administrators wrote on the hospital’s Facebook page that they are “disappointed” the nurses union called a strike during a global pandemic.

We look forward to reaching an agreement that represents the best interests of patients, nurses, employees, and the communities served by East Liverpool City Hospital. The hospital has made multiple attempts to reach an agreement, and unfortunately union leadership has been intransigent and has refused to negotiate in good faith. EAST LIVERPOOL CITY HOSPITAL FACEBOOK POST

The post went on to say that the hospital will remain open and continue to provide care with staff that are “properly credentialed” to work during the three day strike.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to Prime Health urging them to negotiate a new contract with the nurses union.