East Liverpool Man Arrested For Assault On Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

(WTRF)- An Ohio man was arrested in Alabama for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool, Ohio, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds, among other charges. Thomas made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Alabama on May 26.

According to court documents, Thomas was on the Upper West Terrace at 4:22 p.m. where he was captured on Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) body-worn camera (BWC) footage advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields.

As depicted in the footage, Thomas allegedly punched and struck the officers with his fist and forearm at least twice.

At 4:26 p.m., officers began to dispel the crowd of rioters from the steps.

Thomas turned toward rioters and ordered them to “hold the line” against advancing officers, repeating this several times.

In subsequent interviews, law enforcement officers confirmed the attack and stated the individual “was one of the first to come in and start hitting [and] pushing officers on the line.”

In the first 120 days after Jan. 6, approximately 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.