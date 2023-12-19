COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There is new information the Jennings Randolph Bridge which was closed last week after inspectors found cracks in the structure.

The bridge crosses over the Ohio River and spans from East Liverpool to Chester.

Engineers are still working on repairs to welds in the steel of the bridge.



Truck traffic is detoured to cross in Steubenville, but cars and light trucks can still use the Wayne Six Toll Bridge, formerly the Newell Bridge. That bridge was inspected last week and no issues were found.



Traffic has tripled on the Wayne Six Toll Bridge since the other bridge was closed.