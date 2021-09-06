“Horses for Heroes” to benefit DLR Mustang Ranch

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – DLR Mustang Ranch is an area organization that helps veterans and first responders cope with PTSD and other trauma they may have.

The ranch welcomes all veterans and their families to come, relax with the horses on the property in Columbiana County and enjoy the tranquility.

To help with its mission, Youngstown Harley-Davidson and Valley Harley-Davidson in Wheeling are holding a charity ride.

Horses for Heroes is on Saturday, October 16th.

It will start with a ride out to the ranch for a tour and then return to Youngstown for a day of food, live music and raffles. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m.

The cost is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. All proceeds benefit DLR Mustang Ranch.

To sign-up, visit the Valley or Youngstown Harley-Davidson stores.