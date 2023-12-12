HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – New updates reveal what caused the immediate shutdown of the Jennings Randolph Bridge in both directions on Monday, Dec. 11.

The bridge spans U.S. Route 30 from Chester, West Virginia into East Liverpool, Ohio.

In a press release, West Virginia Department of Transportation reports, “a safety inspection by a team from Modjeski and Masters discovered some cracking in the welds that was not visible to the naked eye but that could cause future safety concerns if left unaddressed.”

The Mountain State has one of the most extensive bridge inspection programs in the country.

7News spoke to local officials Tuesday afternoon to learn more about how this bridge closure will impact residents.

Chester mayor Ed Wedgewood says he understands citizens’ frustrations and knows this closure will make it more difficult for people travelling to the store, doctors’ appointments, school, work and much more.

On the other hand, he’s glad they caught the issue saying no one wants to see the bridge collapse, and patience is key while these necessary repairs take place.

Inevitably, this minimum three-week shutdown causes several implications beyond inconvenience for Chester residents and neighboring communities on both sides of the river.

“You also got to think about the economic impacts of how this is going to work. It’s going to drive thousands of cars away from Route 30 everyday that stop into Chester, that go to East Liverpool, that go to Midland. That’s stemming them away from the city. So, thinking about our businesses and our neighbors that are probably going to be impacted by this. I sympathize. But I am just thankful that they were able to find this and address it right away.” Mayor Ed Wedgewood | Chester, W.Va

Wedgewood also commented on some concerns surrounding the increased use of the Wayne Six Toll Bridge in Newell, W.Va.

“I have all the confidence in the world in the Six Family and Six Enterprises. I’m sure they will meet every safety guideline that is out there. They are stand up people, and I am confident in them. They will not let anyone cross that it won’t be able to handle. And they know they have our support. We can run traffic control for them.” Mayor Ed Wedgewood | Chester, W.Va

