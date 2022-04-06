WHEELING, W.Va. —

Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Lamp admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from September 2020 to February 2021 in Hancock County and elsewhere, including the Northern District of Ohio.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Drug Enforcement Administration in Youngtown, Ohio; the Liverpool Township Police Department-Ohio; and the East Liverpool Police Department -Ohio investigated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio assisted.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.