HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Several community members expressed concerns regarding the safety of the Wayne Six Toll Bridge after the West Virginia Department of Highways immediately shut down the Jennings Randolph Bridge.

Wayne Six Toll Bridge owner, Frank Six, immediately addressed these concerns with the community by posting several social media updates and scheduling a safety inspection for Thursday.

The results of Thursday’s inspection have not been released to Six yet, but he says all indications have been positive.

He also told 7News he plans to do continued safety inspections during the duration of the JRB closure to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It’s a safe bridge. We are dealing with this situation just like everyone else is. It’s a big inconvenience for everyone. We are doing the best we can to keep everyone moving in a timely manner.” Frank Six | Owner, Wayne Six Toll Bridge

Another concern people have brought up is the cost of the toll, which is $1 each way.

The toll is generally waived when traffic gets congested.

He says all money collected from tolls goes directly back into the bridge to ensure safe use for the community and the longevity of the historic structure.

Six says the bridge was built in 1904, and opened to the public in 1905.