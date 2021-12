COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A rare, tick-borne disease was found in Columbiana County.

A resident of the Lisbon area has been hospitalized since October.

Officials say the Powassan Virus is very rare. Only about 100 cases have been reported in the US in the last decade.

The disease cannot directly be transmitted from person to person. There is also currently no treatment or vaccine for the illness