"A Taste With Rach" gives back for the month of February

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) - Throughout the month of February for "A Taste With Rach", we are working to raise awareness of programs and groups that feed the hungry in our community and hopefully lend them a helping hand.

For the last three years, the Taste With Rach series has helped to showcase more than 150 locally owned restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, food festivals, basically anything that has to do with locally owned food, across the Ohio Valley.

Food lovers across the area have embraced the series, following each week and supporting those businesses in return. But this month we are asking you to support the Ohio Valley in a different way.

Each week, Rachael will be visiting with a different organization that has programs to feed people in need right here in our community.

She'll visit with Catholic Charities, House of the Carpenter, the Steuebnenville Urban Mission and Wheeling Soup Kitchen.

Each Thursday on 7News at 5, you can learn more about how these groups work and how you can help. That's where the "gives back" part comes in.

Throughout the month of February, we will be collecting non-perishable food donations for these organizations at WTRF. At the end of the month we will take all donations and split them equally between the four organizations.

If you would like to donate, you can drop items off to:

WTRF 7News

96 16th Street

Wheeling, WV 26003

Donations will be accepted Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m - Noon, through February 28th.

If you would like to donate but cannot make it during those times, please reach out to Rachael via email: rdierkes@wtrf.com or her Rachael Dierkes WTRF Facebook page and we'll set up a time for you to stop by the station.

Follow the Taste With Rach section of our website each week to learn more about these organizations and keep an eye on this article for more information to be added throughout the month.

A Taste With Rach airs every Thursday on 7News at 5.