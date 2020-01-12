10 agencies, one common goal: Caring for animals in Belmont Co.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There are a surprising number of agencies in Belmont County that help animals. However, each one has its own identity and specialty.

Residents are often confused about who does what or who to call, which does not come as a surprise to officials.

For instance, the Belmont County Animal Shelter is strictly a county-run facility and does not have a humane agent.

We do have to take in all the stray animals in the county. We employ dog wardens. We do not employ a humane officer. Dog wardens take care of, like, if you neighbor’s dog is running loose, or a dog that has bitten — dogs that run livestock, or that may have injured livestock — things like that. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Animal Shelter

On the other hand, BCARL, or the Belmont County Animal Rescue League, does have a humane agent and is able to look into cases where people are mistreating animals.

You call BCARL if you see abuse and neglect situations. For instance, if you neighbor isn’t feeding or watering a dog or cat, or they don’t have any shelter, or there’s also cases of violence abuse and things like that. So, that’s the type of situations you call BCARL for. Denise Troy, BCARL

Belmont County Hoof and Paw also has humane agents and can investigate abuse and neglect.

There are four other Belmont County agencies that focus strictly on the well-being of cats.

Other humane groups include the Belmont County Animal Rescue Sanctuary, The Road Home Animal Project, and Together we Stand Animal Rescue.

That’s 10 total Belmont County agencies — all caring for animals in various ways.

