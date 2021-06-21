103-year-old birthday girl says it’s her first time being on the news!

7NEWS met up with Wilda Persinger for her monumental day and caught her surprise shoutout on camera.

SHADYSIDE, OH (WTRF) — A woman living in the Continuing Health Care of Shadyside is now a *century and three* years old!

“A very big and special happy belated birthday to Wilda Persinger from Shadyside who turned 103-years young yesterday,” said 7NEWS Meteorologist Zach Petey at the noon news. “Happy belated birthday Wilda.”

Wilda Persinger just got a BIRTHDAY SURPRISE as she heard her name announced by @Zach_PeteyWx on 7NEWS @ noon! She just turned 103. I asked her what the secret to life is… I’ll have her answer tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/RXy1UF9npt — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) June 21, 2021

Wilda was born June 20, 1918. There was no TV back then to announce your birthday on the news…

I think those moments were precious, you know? Horseback riding because we didn’t have gasoline. Didn’t have electricity. Wilda Persinger, 103-year-old Birthday Girl

Wilda has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and now a pandemic. But she doesn’t focus on the bad.

Stephanie: “Did you ever see yourself when you were younger living to be 103 years old?”

Wilda: “Never thought about it.”

She loves her family. She had three children with her husband who has since passed and she now has one great grandchild!

She’s sharper than a sword and in the hour 7NEWS spent with her, we learned that there are little actions that carry you to see a century and then some.

We asked Wilda what’s the secret to seeing 103? “Well, I don’t smoke,” answered Wilda. “Never did.”

She never smoked, nor drank and this birthday girl goes to church when she can.

Her advice to the generations watching: Try to live a good life.

She’s ready for 104!

Happy Birthday Wilda!