105 cars participate in 4th Annual Shriners Car Show

The Shriners Car Club hosted their 4th annual car show on Sunday in Elm Grove.

Cars came from all over to participate in this event. The money raised will go towards helping children’s hospitals.

They traveled from Cleveland, Wellsville, and many other places!

They broke a record today with 105 cars!

They also had four motorcycles.

“I started it four years ago with three of us really, and it’s growing. We’ve got a lot of help and a lot of good people. That’s what you got to have,” said Shriners Car Club, Butch Rotellini.

Organizers said they hope this event will get even bigger next year and bring even more sweet rides to the valley.