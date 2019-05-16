10th Annual AG Day draws eager minds to explore and grow

It was a beautiful day to spend outdoors, and that is exactly what 5th grade students in Brooke County did this afternoon.

Brooke Hills Park hosted the tenth annual Brooke County Agricultural Day. There were thirteen vendors that taught kids about bees, forestry, soil, recycling, and animals. And that’s just to name a few!

Students spent about fifteen minutes at each learning booth.

Several agencies in the community came out to promote the importance of agriculture.

Britney Hervey Farris, a Brooke County AG Day volunteer, shed great insight on the program’s goals. “We just hope to expose them to agriculture, and maybe they haven’t had that so far, and show them all of the different areas they can go into. We hope to share that with the students and just kind of maybe inspire them or spark an interest somewhere.”

While the day was an exciting adventure, it also provided kids with career ideas.

Brooke County AG Day provided brochures to the students, which listed twenty-three career possibilities. Some included chemistry, park management, veterinary medicine, and numerous agricultural specializations.