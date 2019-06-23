OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The 10th Annual Good Zoo Brew Kicked off today!

It is the largest Microbrew Festival in the Ohio Valley!

There were IPAs, Porters, and Ales!

People had the chance to sample more than 50 different finely crafted beers and other adult beverages and savor delicious cuisine from a variety of local restaurants.

Along with exploring the Zoo and enjoying Live music by the Newage Adenas Band, there was also train rides!

Event proceeds benefit the care and conservation of Good Zoo animals.