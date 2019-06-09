OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The 13th Annual Circus Saints and Sinner Party in the Park kicked off on Saturday at Oglebay.



They were founded in 1929 and have raised more than $1.5 million for local charities.



They have raised $400,000 just this year alone.

This is all for their 90 for 90 campaign in celebration of their 90th anniversary.

The organization has also helped dozens of local charities all over the Ohio Valley!

“Including the Augusta Levy Learning Center, The YMCA, Special Olympics, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, Seeing Hand Association, and quite a few more,” said Chairman, Paul Smith.

The charity for the 90 for 90 campaign has not been chosen yet but they hope to raise more than $90,000 and give it away at their end of the year gala celebration.

7News is a proud sponsor of the event.