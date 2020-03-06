MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 15th Annual Business and Health Expo kicks off Friday, hosted by the County Chamber of Commerce.
Several businesses and organizations get a chance to showcase what they have and admission is completely free! Special guests are expected and there will be prizes, food, networking, and much more!
The two-day expo is happening Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the West Virginia Penitentiary located at 818 Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville.
Here is the website with more information!
Latest Posts:
- Students at Franciscan University heading overseas for spring break
- REAL ID: what is it and do I need it?
- Coronavirus test coming, but who will pay for it?
- 15th Annual Business and Health Expo kicks off
- AEP: Hidden lines could trip-up your spring cleaning plans