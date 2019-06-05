2019 Color Me Au-Some 5K takes place this weekend

This is the 6th year for the Color Me AU-Some 5K.

It benefits children with autism who attend the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

There will be six color booths, several water stations, and strollers are welcome.

The event begins at Heritage Port and incorporates the Wheeling suspension bridge.

Door prizes and medals are available for those who enter the race and volunteer.

Color Me Au-some 5K takes place this Saturday, June 8th, at 8:30AM. You can sign up by going to augustalevy.org or colormeausome.com.