2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Northern Pandhandle

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 200 participants are walking along the streets of Wheeling Saturday morning to continue the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

September 28 marks the 2019 ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s Northern Panhandle event in the Ohio Valley.

Organizers are hoping to raise $53,000 this year, which will all go back to the Alzheimer’s Association as researchers continue their search for a cure.

As of 9:45 a.m., donors have raised $49,631 and organizers are only a few thousand dollars short from reaching their goal.

If you are interested in contributing to this cause, please visit their website.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at Bridge Street Middle School.

