2020 OV Heart Ball kicks off in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Local residents are enjoying their extra day of February by celebrating at the 2020 Ohio Valley Heart Ball Saturday evening.

The 52nd edition of the event helps raise life-saving funds for the region’s American Heart Association.

All proceeds from the event will benefit their mission, which including groundbreaking research to helpful public education and outreach.

Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer for U.S. citizens.

And keep a lookout for 7News Anchor Taylor Long and Meteorologist Alexa Trischler, who will be attending and hosting the event.

The 2020 Ohio Valley Heart Ball kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Belmont Hills Country Club. For additional information, please visit their website.

