Ohio County, W. Va. (WTRF)-The 2022 Blame My Roots festival has a lot going on this year for not only country music fans, but also for nature enthusiasts.

That’s because Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is partnering with the festival for the first time.

The retailer will be showcasing all kinds of their hunting, fishing, camping and outdoorsy equipment at the festival. They may even have some ATVS or boats on-site. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will also offer some employment opportunities.

Both festival organizers and partners are excited for to work together.

“It’s a real good fit because the people going to go to enjoy the country music are the people who are going to want to shop in this store are also going to want to work in this industry. So, the tie in with the country music and the outdoors is really the string draw there.” Dennis Ehrenberger, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

“They wanted to use our festival and the audience we attract to just reenforce that their still a part of the community. On the site you might see some boats. That’s just a way to showcase their products as well.” Brandi Waligura, Blame My Roots Fest Marketing Manager

There’s a lot to enjoy at Blame My Roots this year. Dierks Bentley is headlining it, and you’ll see other big names, like Chase Rice, perform.

If you’d like to go, it’s July 14th through the 16th at Valleyview farm. Go to BlameFest.com for tickets.