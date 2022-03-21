WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival is back for another year!

Although the festival itself is still a few months away, one of the very first events to kick things off was tonight!

Anthony ‘Herk” Sparachane has just been named as the 2022 Italian-American of the Year.

Sparachane is a man of many hats. Many know him as a successful business man who owns Undo’s and co-owns the Alpha restaurant. Sparachane’s family business started in 1973 at the Flamingo Club in Benwood, and his career’s taken off since.

His family’s restaurant, Undo’s, started in 1983, and he also started a number of other businesses along the way. Beyond that, Sparachane also helped many charities and good causes throughout the Valley. He’s contributed to scholarship funds and has helped youth sports teams and fundraising events.

He’s done a lot for the Valley, and tonight the community recognizes him in a special way.

“It means the world to me. It’s a really testament to my mom and dad to get this. My brother got this award a few years ago.” Anthony “Herk” Sparachane, Italian-American of the year

“I just want to say ‘welcome a board’. I can’t wait to spend the year working with you, and I know you’ll bring a lot to the festival, and we really appreciate you accepting the honor.” Michele Fabbro, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival President

As always, there’s a lot more to look forward to this year. Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival is July 29th through the 31st.

There’ll be plenty of Italian food and entertainment to enjoy at the festival.