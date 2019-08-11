ADENA, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s a day for fun, sun, and catching up with old friends!!

This weekend marks the 20th Annual Adena Heritage Days!

They have a whole line up of events from local bands — to car shows– to plenty of vendors.

Spider Man and Iron man were there as well!

Dorothy Rousher was also named Heritage Day Queen!

Many residents are spending the day seeing old pals and meeting new ones!

It’s all part of what makes Heritage Days so special.

“I believe what makes Heritage Days so special here in Adena is that I get to see family and friends. There are so many good people here, and often times I do not see them. I have friends from Steubevnille, Toronto, and Wintersville come down and see me and it’s really a special moment for me..” Michael C. Bednar, Jefferson County Court Judge District 2

To close out the night there be will a fireworks show at 10 p.m.