29th annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway arrives Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is making sure that all families across the Ohio Valley are able to enjoy ‘Turkey Day’ festivities.

Their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway is set for Saturday, which will provide families with all the necessities for a success holiday.

Although this holiday began years ago, Reverend Darrell Cummings says that the meaning behind Thanksgiving has remained intact.

You know, they say Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays that hasn’t been totally corrupted yet. That the main thing that we do on Thanksgiving is, hopefully, to give thanks. And a family that eats together, prays together, has a good chance of staying together. And so, we’re hoping providing a way where a family can come together, sit and talk, reminisce. Rev. Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Temple

Clothing and shoes for children and teenagers will also be available for families.

The child does have to be present to receive the items but there is no requirement for proof of income.

The Basket Giveaway will be held at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center. Doors open at 11 a.m.

LATEST HEADLINES