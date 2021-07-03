30 flags stand tall for fallen heroes at Wheeling Park

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Seeing a sight like this isn’t something you see everyday at Wheeling Park.

But this weekend, 30 flags stand tall for our fallen heroes, all put up by the Elm Grove Lions Club. There’s a plaque on each flag of someone’s loved one or hero on it, so, people driving by won’t ever forget…

“People long ago, and before us gave their lives, so that we have a beautiful day in a park like this… To just remember the past and the people who made this all possible for us.” Gary Miller, President of the Elm Grove Lions Club

The flags only go up for special occasions: the 4th, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. You’ll have today and tomorrow to see them.

At the end of the year, people in the community who are sponsoring the flags will get the plaque of their loved one.