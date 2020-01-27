Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- The 34th Annual Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day kicked off today at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack and Showroom in honor of the late Jim Bordas.

Officials at the event say they only have three days of supply on hospital shelves rather then the normal five so they need a lot of help.

The event started at 11 am and will continue until 530 pm.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The event offers free parking, free babysitting, t-shirts, and refreshments.

Officials say they are hoping to get over 200 units of blood.