38th Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival Canceled

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 38th Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is officially canceled for 2020.

Board members made the decision to cancel the event, citing safety concerns for their vendors and supporters.

According to board president, Michele Fabbro, it was a ‘hard’ decision.

The event was originally scheduled for July 24-26, 2020.

Scholarships awardees will be announced via a virtual press conference in the upcoming weeks.

The winner of the 2020 ‘Italian-American of the Year’ award will also be announced soon. That individual will be honored at next year’s festival.

Organizers are now looking forward to their second annual Christmas Gala. The first event was held December 15, 2019 at Undo’s West.

Fabbro says board members extend their gratitude to all counties across the Ohio Valley and hopes for healing during these uncertain times.

Latest Posts: