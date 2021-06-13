40th annual Convention shows off beautiful glassware

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)- It’s a beautiful sight to see! This 40th annual convention shows off glassware of all kinds.

Some of this glass is rare and very expensive and others even date back to the 1800s.

All of what’s raised benefits the Fostoria Glass Society of America Museum to preserve the glass for a future generations.

This was the third and final day of the convention, and volunteers from the museum couldn’t be any more grateful to the turn out.

“The community support is fabulous. I have been volunteering for this society for 17 years. We want to make history better to the future of our kids. So the community support has been fabulous.” Cassie Clark, Fostoria Glass Society of America Museum

If you’d like to take a look at more glassware like this, you can at the Fostoria Glass Society of America Museum. It’s open from Wednesday to Saturday 1 to 4. They have a wide variety of glassware.