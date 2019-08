WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Craft beer and microbrew lovers from across the area gathered at Wheeling’s Heritage port today for the 6th annual Mountaineer Brewfest.

Many samples from West Virginia brewers were available including Wheeling Brewing Company, Greenbrier Valley Brewing, and Mountain State Brewing Company. Among many others!

All proceeds from the event benefit the Augusta Levy Learning Center.