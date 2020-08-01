7 arrested at Kennywood, 150 escorted out after multiple fights

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MIFFLIN, P.A. (AP) — Seven people were arrested at Kennywood Friday night after police were called to the park for “disruptive behavior of some park visitors.”

At 6:30 PM Friday, West Mifflin Police said that the group at Kennywood was filled with “a bunch of juveniles” and that the park called the police to assist in dispersing them. Around 150 people were escorted out after authorities say a number of fights broke out.

The amusement park said it will be working with law enforcement on further investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

Kennywood opened July 10th after instituting temperature checks and mask requirements.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter