7News gives a shout out to all the dads: Happy Father’s Day!

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-7News is sending a big shout out to all the amazing dads in our lives!

Happy Father’s Day!

It’s a day to honor all our dads out there: the single and married dads, the bread-winners and stay-at-home dads, and all those in between. Even those dad figures in our lives. All of us at WTRF just want to say thank you.

7News spoke to some of those amazing fathers today!

“My kids mean everything to me. Me and my dad didn’t have a close relationship, but we’re better now. He’s actually coming here, so it means a lot to have him here with my kids.” Derrick Price, dad

“It’s very special becasue our father’s not around anymore. He’s the one who started all this… this Father’s Day bash, so it means the whole to us.” Robert Byrne, dad

“Means quite a bit. It’s great. We put them first every other day of the year. The one time we get together and make it about the dads.” Stephan Sammons, dad

Once again, Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, and maybe find time today to tell your dad how special he is to you and thank him!