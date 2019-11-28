7News needs your help for Share To Give 2019 campaign

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Christmas right around the corner, holiday shopping is in full swing.

For the third consecutive year, WTRF and the Salvation Army have teamed up for the Share To Give campaign.

Bright red donation boxes can be found at various businesses across the Ohio Valley where you can drop off an unwrapped toy.

We always have babies in need. Diapers, baby items, learning toys. And then some of the exciting things for kids this year are Paw Patrol — Barbies are still really big — kids always ask for Legos and dolls. Dolls are really popular. Diana Winzenreid, WTRF Account Executive

This year, the Share To Give campaign has adopted 200 names off the Angel Tree to make sure every child in the Ohio Valley has a present to open Christmas morning.

More updates to follow Thursday, December 5.

LATEST HEADLINES