7Sports Director, Scott Nolte celebrates 25 years

It’s been 25 years since Scott Nolte joined the 7News team, but getting hired wasn’t exactly easy.

Nolte’s job at Channel 7 was something he sought out for. After watching WTRF for 3 weeks, he noticed that they didn’t have a weekend sports anchor.

Eager to get his foot in the door, Nolte called his former teacher, Pat Clutter, who happened to be the news director at that time.

“I had been really bugging Mr.Clutter for a long time,” said Nolte. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m ready for ya, if you need me. I’d love to have the opportunity.'”

That August, he got that opportunity, and it wasn’t long after Nolte started that he caught the attention of his coworkers.

“I’m quite a bit older than Scott, but I remember when he walked in the door,” said Brenda Danehart, WTRF’s current news director. “I thought he looked like a little kid, and he was so excited about getting his foot in the door. And just watching him grow into the professional he has–there’s nobody in this valley that knows local sports like Scott Nolte.”

Nolte grew up watching Channel 7 and being able to work at WTRF is a dream come true.

“Once I started having a family, and I had my children, I wanted to have the opportunity for them to live in Wheeling to and to grow up in Wheeling like I did,” he said. “To have the same opportunities that I did and to be around my parents and to be able to stay close to my family.”

Sometimes doing what you love and working hard at it, can land you an actual dream job.

To make the dream even better, Nolte — a diehard Mountaineer fan — recently announced that he will now be co-hosting Mountaineer Gameday on Saturday mornings.

“Having a chance to really be a part of a Mountaineer broadcast now is something that’s almost really unbelievable for me because it’s just something that I thought never really could’ve happened.” Nolte said of his new role. “This opportunity is just wonderful and I’m excited for the chance to be able to be part of the Mountaineer Gameday this year.”

You can watch Mountaineer GameDay this Saturday, September 1st at 10 a.m. on WTRF CBS.