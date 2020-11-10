$89,000 funneled to Wheeling’s neighborhoods combatting violent crime

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Almost $89,000 is going to protect Wheeling’s streets – All thanks to the Young Women’s Christian Association’s Project Safe Neighborhoods.

It starts with identifying gaps, working with the Chief of Police which formed the need of $88,955 specifically to fight felonious possession and use of firearms.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says just recently Wheeling Island saw an excess of 20 people indicted on drug charges; with several of those investigations involving drug deals with firearms.

YWCA’s Chief Strategic Officer, Heather Lapp, wrote the 2020 grant for Project Safe Neighborhoods.

We’re talking things like wires, recording equipment, and task forces. And the funding from the past seems to be working on Wheeling’s violent crime numbers…

We’re not New York, we’re not Chicago and some of those other places. But we do have some numbers. And we have seen significant improvements throughout the district. I’d like to think in part it’s because of the focused effort by law enforcement, the people in our office, and the state and county prosecutors to try and identify people who are prone to violence and focusing in on those prosecutions. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell

This funding announced is part of the Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety… and we also have some good grant writers in Wheeling to thank.

West Virginia Senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, also say that this chunk of change will bolster justice and reduce crime within our state.