9 seniors compete to discover JMHS ‘Queen of Queens’

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Seniors across the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference will have an opportunity to represent their school at the Queen of Queens Pageant in July.

Nine seniors at John Marshall High School will compete Friday evening to determine their Monarchs representative.

Judges will score contestants on three categories: interview, talent and poise and preparation.

The competition kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

