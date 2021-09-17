9 talented dancing couples hit the stage for the 10th season of Dancing with the Ohio valley Stars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 9 talented couples are dancing the night away in Dancing with the Ohio valley Stars. It’s the 10th anniversary, but only one couple walks away with the big award at the end of it.

It’s one big night many of us have been waiting for, especially if you like a good dance-off. Season 10’s Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is back… a year behind due to COVID.

But to the Augusta Levy Learning Center, the show must go on, all for one special cause.

“It’s been huge over the last 10 years, and we hope this is the biggest year yet.” Staci Stephen, Augusta Levy Learning Center

The big dance-off is right around the corner… one you won’t want to forget.

“Every year has been spectacular. It’s a super fun and exciting night, and we’re really excited.” Staci Stephen, Augusta Levy Learning Center

The Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is 10-years in-the-making.

It all started inside a small venue with only 4 couples. But has grown to 9 couples 10 years later, all bringing the heat with at least one familiar face you’ve seen on 7 News.

“I’ve always been doing music growing up, so I can keep a beat and kind of keep a rhythm. So, I think that’s going to help a lot.” WTRF’s Meteorologist Aaron Myler

WTRF’s Meteorologist Aaron Myler is certainly no stranger to the dancing scene back in his high school days, but to walk away with big winnings is something he plans to go great lengths for.

“I think the whole point is to have fun, have a good time, really get up there and just enjoy yourself and kind of a little bit make fun of yourself in the process, but I still do plan to crush the competition, and just win the whole thing.” WTRF’s Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Aaron Myler will be showing off his signature dance moves with other local celebrities, even West Virginia Senator Ryan Weld.

But beyond that, the big dance-off will give back, just like it does every year.

“It’s a super fun night. It’s a family fun event. You can being the kids. You can bring your parents, and it’s to benefit children with autism in the Ohio Valley. It’s for a good cause.” Staci Stephen, Augusta Levy Learning Center

100% of the proceeds go to the autistic children attending the Augusta Levy Center.

If you’d like to see the dance-off yourself, you can buy the tickets on the Capitol Theatre’s website.