95th Wheeling Park birthday kicks off with a bang

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Wheeling Park is kicking off it’s in 95th birthday celebration tonight with a bang, and the fun has just begun!

It’s the first Flashback Friday of many this summer.

Wheeling Park kicks off Memorial Day weekend with fireworks, activities, and family fun, as the community celebrates this exciting milestone.

Wheeling Park dates back to the 1920s, and in just 6 short days, the community raised the funds to purchase and create it from the ground up.

Back then, park officials say it was worth $350,000. That’s about 4.6 million in today’s money.

By 1959, Wheeling Park added an ice rink, new pool facilities, and indoor tennis.

Park officials call it a staple to the community. It brings everyone together now, just as it did back then.

“As we think about all the people who have learned how to swim in Wheeling Park, all the kids who learned how to play golf, so the impact of the hundreds of thousands of people that visited Wheeling Park every year for 45 years… think about what that means to the community.” Eriks Janelsins, President & CEO of oglebay Foundation

If you’d like to take a part in the celebrations, Wheeling Park is welcoming you tonight and every Friday all-summer-long. There will be live music, a beer garden, fireworks, competitions and all kinds of other activities.

The celebrations tonight will go till 9pm.