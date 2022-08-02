WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling threw a big get together for the community to get to know our law enforcement officers on another level.

A big crowd came out to Wheeling’s yearly ‘National Night Out.’

“This is pretty neat to see. I brought my grandson down to see the K-9’s and how they’re doing.” Jim Hardman, lives in Wheeling

“I think it’s very good to get the community together and get the kids to know the law enforcement.” Sara Davis, lives in Wheeling

The community had a chance to bond with one another over pizza, popsicles, and a ton of fun activities. It also brought several nonprofits out, but most importantly, it cultivated a sense of community between the public and our law enforcement.

“The driving force behind the initiative is to get children and even adults to spend a couple hours with their local law enforcement professionals and get to know them a little bit. It certainly humanizes us and humanizes the public as well. You see good people interacting with our law enforcement.” Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

Throughout the night, law enforcement, nonprofits, and families bonded on another level.

Wheeling P-D showcased its many units and division, including it’s Explorer Post No. 1, as well as a bunch of live static displays and demonstrations. One was a K-9 demo.

And of course, the officers also had the chance to mingle with the kids and their families and teach them the ins and outs of policing.

But in all the fun, Wheeling’s Chief of Police hopes people see a special side to law enforcement.