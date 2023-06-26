ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The inseparable Chrisagis Brothers duo has lost a partner, leader and friend, leaving Brian with a world he has not known.

A Celebration of Life was held in St. Clairsville at Harbor of Hope, and hundreds attended not only in person, but hundreds more across the country tuned in online to support Brian and the Chrisagis family, while celebrating and remembering the life that Shawn Chrisagis lived.

In the words of Brian, “We have had 55 amazing years with Shawn. He is the one enjoying himself now, and I am the one hurting.”



Shawn Chrisagis unexpectedly passed away on June 13 at just 55 years old.

”We had 55 years of me and my brother together… and I’m going to miss him so much.” Brian Chrisagis – Ohio Valley Christian Minister & Musician

The Chrisagis Brothers are best known for their performance talents – entertaining for years with the basis of Christian ministry.

From CDs, to live shows, to performances on radio and television, Shawn and Brian have kept their faith intertwined through and through.

”Somebody said that ‘You guys had a very large mission to do, and you did it well.’ And I said, ‘We really didn’t have a mission. We just had – that was our lifestyle. It’s what we did. We just loved on people.’ And it just shows you that, you know, the world needs more love because look at that room and look at the outpouring of love. If all of us did a little bit more loving each other, we can change the world.” Brian Chrisagis – Ohio Valley Christian Minister & Musician

Some of those faces showing their love were among Erik Estrada, Catherine Bach, Loni Anderson, Jake “the Snake” Roberts, Catherine Hickland and a long list of other stars and community members that have crossed paths with Shawn at points in time.

From speeches and stories to songs, everyone showed how much of an impact Shawn made on them.

”I do want him to be remembered. From massive Hollywood stars to Christian artists from Nashville or wherever he made an impact, but also the people who are just normal, people who live everyday lives or in the churches throughout the valley, and some people who never went to church. They’re here to celebrate a life well lived.” Brian Chrisagis – Ohio Valley Christian Minister & Musician

Brian joked and said that Shawn was always one step ahead of him in life. So much so that he even got to heaven first, but he left off with one final message that he says his proclaimed other half lived by.

”The day you were born, you start to die. Live it wisely for the Lord, and that’s what he would say. So, I’m saying what he would say.” Brian Chrisagis – Ohio Valley Christian Minister & Musician

