WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heather Miller Memorial Dine to Donate event took place at Quaker Steak & Lube Tuesday at The Highlands.

If you ate at the restaurant, some of the money you spent on your meal went to the Heather Miller Memorial.

According to Jody Miller, Heather’s mom and organ donor advocate, 20% of Tuesday’s food sales went directly to the memorial fund and will be used for nursing scholarships and awards.

Heather Miller, whose dream was to become a nurse, was killed in a car crash in 2008 just a few months away from graduating from WVU.

Heather was an organ donor and saved many lives.

And since then Heather’s mom has worked tirelessly to share Heather’s story about organ donation to help save even more lives.

The 15th annual golf classic that is in Heather’s honor is happening Friday, July 29th at Oglebay Park Crispin Golf Club.

You can call 740-391-6001 for more information.