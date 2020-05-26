A good sign? Wheeling Park fills swimming pools as reopening date nears

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has marked Saturday, May 30 as reopening day for swimming pools across the Mountain State.
Although a date has not been announced for Wheeling Park, many residents did catch a glimpse of swimming pools being filled with water on Tuesday.
Restrictions and guidelines are expected to implemented once opened.
Latest Posts:
- States volunteer to host RNC as Trump considers moving it from North Carolina
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
- I-70 Westbound on track to reopen on time? District engineer gives ETA
- In-person visits still not encouraged as Hancock County Courthouse reopens
- Former Olympic Athlete, Amy Gamble, launches new mental health platform