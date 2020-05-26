https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

A good sign? Wheeling Park fills swimming pools as reopening date nears

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has marked Saturday, May 30 as reopening day for swimming pools across the Mountain State.

Although a date has not been announced for Wheeling Park, many residents did catch a glimpse of swimming pools being filled with water on Tuesday.

Restrictions and guidelines are expected to implemented once opened.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter