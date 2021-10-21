A *mouse* is putting on a show this weekend at John Marshall High School!

You probably know his name... He's pretty famous!

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A mouse was on the loose at John Marshall High School Thursday morning and hundreds of kids were seen laughing at his jokes.

Stuart Little came to the stage for the debut of the Monarch Company’s fall theatrical performance.

Washington Lands and Sherrard Elementary cheered as they watched the first performance.

The show is adapted from the beloved children’s book by EB White.

“It’s just having fun in general with all my cast members and everything. All of it! It’s so fun.” Stuart Little played by Gabriel Garrison, Senior at JMHS

This cast of 26 student actors and crew of 14 says they have been practicing since the start of the school year, and they think this one will have everyone cheesing.

“I think the best part of this performance is how animated and zany it is. It’s very fun to tap into your childishness. It’s very stress relieving and it’s nice to do that.” Margalo the bird played by Lauren Brannan, Senior at JMHS

While this production was for the kids, come Saturday and Sunday the Monarch Company is inviting the public to attend! You can catch Stuart Little at the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts at 2 PM (both days) this weekend.

Tickets are $5 for kids and $8 for adults.