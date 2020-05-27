A new experience awaits moviegoers at Hilltop Drive-In

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hilltop Drive-In is set to reopen this week after receiving the green light from Gov. Jim Justice.

A staple in Hancock County since the 1950’s, owners say there will be a number of safety and social distancing requirements movie goers will have to follow.

The drive -in will have to limit customers half of the available capacity. All concession stand workers will be required to wear masks and customers must maintain a six foot distance.

The space between poles will also be limited.

I usually have two cars between each poll. Now it’s going to be one car and it’s going to be dead center of the polls. And after that if they want to, it’s up to them how they mingle. If it’s a family, they can sit together at their car, but they can’t spread out. Katie Beaver, owner – Hilltop Drive-In

They have limited the number of people allowed in the restrooms at one time.

A member of the Hancock County Health Department is scheduled to do an inspection before the opening on Thursday.

