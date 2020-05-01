A simple sentence packed with sentiment has turned into a huge campaign

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It just says “We will be here waiting.”

The Belmont County Tourism Council wanted to let people know that everything from pizza parlors and schools to veterinarian’s offices and florists will be reopening soon.

They’ve weathered the stay-at-home orders, and when they’re allowed, they’ll be back.

The Tourism Council reached out to all kinds of businesses and organizations. They asked them to hold up a sign saying “We will be here waiting,” take a picture and send it in.

The request went out to everyone from pet supply shops to tatoo parlors to swimming pools. What happened next became a video that’s posted everywhere.

“We were just receiving emails left and right,” said Barb Balint, executive director of the Belmont County Tourism Council. “They were thanking us for doing this, and wanting to participate. So, we put together a video. It lasts a little longer than we thought it would. It’s close to five minutes actually because of the response. But watching it is so heartwarming.”

“I actually put up our ‘we will be here waiting’ post just to get everybody engaged and talking, and remembering that all this stuff is going to pick up eventually,” said Roxanne Bruce, Paint and Sip facilitator.

Participants run the gamut from nursing homes to gift shops, churches to hardware stores, festivals to museums.

You can see the video on YouTube. It’s also on the Belmont County Tourism Council’s website and all their social media platforms.

